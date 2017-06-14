Montrealers file legal action contesting restrictions on medical aid in dying

Two incurably ill Montrealers are taking legal action to challenge the constitutionality of the Canadian and Quebec laws on medical aid in dying.

READ MORE: Quebec appoints experts to weigh in on expanding assisted-dying law

The plaintiffs filed an action in Quebec Superior Court on Tuesday, arguing the eligibility requirements for physician-assisted death are too restrictive.

They say they suffer from degenerative diseases but are not eligible for medical aid in dying because their deaths are not reasonably foreseeable and they are not at the end of their lives.

READ MORE: Quebec politician makes plea for Alzheimer’s patients to have access to doctor-assisted death

They want the court to allow doctors to provide them with medical aid in dying and to invalidate the articles of the laws setting the criteria.

They say they meet all the other criteria for assisted death and should be allowed to end their suffering.