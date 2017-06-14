‘Broad City’ will bleep out Donald Trump’s name in upcoming season

Broad City’s upcoming season will address the U.S. President Donald Trump era in its own unique way.
The show’s creators and stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson revealed that they will bleep out Trump’s name in Season 4.
“There’s no airtime for this orange (person),” Glazer told USA Today in a new interview. “We bleep his name the whole season.”
Glazer went on to reveal that the upcoming season is “deeply rooted in this time” and was heavily influenced by the election.
“We wrote being like, ‘Here we go! Hillary for president!'” Glazer said, but she noted that after “this game-show host became president of our country, we rewrote a lot.”
Jacobson and Glazer were big supporters of Clinton. The former presidential candidate even made a cameo during Season 3 of Broad City.
On Inauguration Day, Comedy Central released a Hack Into Broad City” episode, where Jacobson and Glazer discuss their fear of the new administration.
In the new trailer for Season 4, which was released last week, Glazer is heard saying Trump’s name. “F*** you Trump! I’m going back in,” she says. Although fans only hear the first word bleeped out in the sentence in the trailer, fans of the hit comedy show can expect to hear both words bleeped out when the show airs in late August.
Some fans of the show think bleeping out Trump’s name is a “childlike reaction.”
Other fans of Broad City are supporting the removal of Trump’s name from the show.
Other people on Twitter are questioning what Trump will think about the news.
Season 4 of Broad City is set to premiere on August 23.Follow @KatieScottNews
