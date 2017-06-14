‘Broad City’ will bleep out Donald Trump’s name in upcoming season

Broad City’s upcoming season will address the U.S. President Donald Trump era in its own unique way.

The show’s creators and stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson revealed that they will bleep out Trump’s name in Season 4.

“There’s no airtime for this orange (person),” Glazer told USA Today in a new interview. “We bleep his name the whole season.”

Glazer went on to reveal that the upcoming season is “deeply rooted in this time” and was heavily influenced by the election.

“We wrote being like, ‘Here we go! Hillary for president!'” Glazer said, but she noted that after “this game-show host became president of our country, we rewrote a lot.”

Jacobson and Glazer were big supporters of Clinton. The former presidential candidate even made a cameo during Season 3 of Broad City.

On Inauguration Day, Comedy Central released a Hack Into Broad City” episode, where Jacobson and Glazer discuss their fear of the new administration.

In the new trailer for Season 4, which was released last week, Glazer is heard saying Trump’s name. “F*** you Trump! I’m going back in,” she says. Although fans only hear the first word bleeped out in the sentence in the trailer, fans of the hit comedy show can expect to hear both words bleeped out when the show airs in late August.

Some fans of the show think bleeping out Trump’s name is a “childlike reaction.”

I'm a Broad City fan but I think bleeping Trump's name represents the childlike reaction both sides have exhibited since his being elected. — Jared Freid (@jtrain56) June 14, 2017

As a huge fan of both Donald Trump and Broad City, this is extremely troubling. — shut up, mike (@shutupmikeginn) June 13, 2017

I didn't vote for him and even I think this is beyond childish & stupid. How disappointing….If this was done to Obama we'd have a fit! — Gabriela Sasparilla (@hecameca) June 13, 2017

a hard pass so long it circles the globe https://t.co/VNgmlmYj55 — Brian Hanson (liked) (@brian_hanson) June 13, 2017

Other fans of Broad City are supporting the removal of Trump’s name from the show.

here for it. Thank you, kweens. https://t.co/2U79TENXon — Kate Ritchie (@kateritchie) June 13, 2017

How I ultimately want to live my life. https://t.co/Oni68o47L7 — Audrey (@_audge_) June 13, 2017

broad city is bleeping out tr*mp's name in their next season LOLOLOLOLOL — corie brangers (@koriebrayngurz) June 14, 2017

Other people on Twitter are questioning what Trump will think about the news.

Man just imagine how pissed Trump will be when he sits down to binge watch Broad City and finds out they bleeped his name out — Absolute Good Boy (@dkulchar) June 14, 2017

I bet unimportant stuff like this irritates Trump more than actual important political stuff. #BroadCity https://t.co/WZGdADvS8b — Russell (@russellchau) June 13, 2017

Season 4 of Broad City is set to premiere on August 23.