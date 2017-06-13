London employers expect favourable hiring climate in third quarter: survey

London residents on the lookout for work may soon be breathing a sigh of relief as London employers say they expect a favourable hiring climate in the third quarter of the year.

That’s according to the long-running ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey, a new version of which was released on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Who wins and who loses in Ontario’s decision to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour?

According to the survey, 27 per cent of employers in the city said they plan to hire between July and September, while 67 per cent plan to keep staffing levels where they are.

Three per cent said they were anticipating cut backs, and the remaining three per cent weren’t sure what their hiring intentions would be for the quarter, said Erica Melarangeli of the group’s London office.

The survey also found the city’s third quarter Net Employment Outlook to be 18 per cent when seasonal variations were removed from the data – an increase of 15 percentage points compared to the last quarterly outlook, Melarangeli said.

READ MORE: How to negotiate an employment contract

Nationally the survey of 1,900 employers found the overall tone to be one of cautious optimism but noted most were anticipating a modest third quarter hiring climate, the strongest job prospects being in the public administration sector.