Edgewater students pay it forward with donation to West Island Palliative Care Residence

A cheerful group of grade five students at Edgewater Elementary School in Pincourt were paying it forward this week.

The students in Erica Lamothe’s class were among the thousands of people of all ages who participated in the first edition of #GreaterMontrealDay last May 11. They baked blueberry muffins to deliver to sandbaggers helping to protect local homes from flooding.

“We saw the floods and we felt bad for people and we just made muffins so that we can help,” Ana told Global News.

They were the winners in a random draw for #GreaterMontrealDay and in turn donated the $1,000 to the West Island Palliative Care Residence. “A bunch of us in our class listed a bunch of charities that we wanted to donate to and our teacher had us do a vote,” said Siddharth.

Many of the students had visited a loved one at the residence. “We felt really happy because it’s a wonderful place,” Kayla explained with the class’s choice of a charity.

James represented the whole class when he said they felt good about doing good deeds. “It helps the world and people.”

Albena Petkova represented the West Island Palliative Care Residence at Tuesday’s cheque presentation. “We’re very excited and very grateful on behalf of the WIPCR thank you very much to the 5th grade students from Edgewater Elementary School. Community support means a lot to us and coming form those kids it’s amazing. “