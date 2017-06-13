Sandbags and other diking redeployed in the Kelowna area

Some sandbags and other protective measures are being removed from flood-threatened areas of the central Okanagan.

But it’s not because the Okanagan Lake high-water event is over.

The Emergency Operations Centre in Kelowna reports the items are being moved from locations where they’re no longer needed to areas requiring further bolstering.

“During this process, crews will be assessing the quality of the sandbags and sand which will help confirm the course of action that residents can take when the flooding threat has passed in their area. For now, residents should leave all protection measures in place,” states a news release.

The level of Okanagan Lake fell three millimetres from Monday to Tuesday mornings to sit at 343.237 metres above sea level but that doesn’t mean the peak has been reached as it depends on the weather.

Lake levels, including Kalamalka, may move up or down and ground water may continue to rise.

The Emergency Operations Centre is working to provide information on:

· How to safely remove debris from the foreshore, including docks, garbage and forest debris and deposit locations.

· When sandbags can be removed and where they can be deposited.

· The Central Okanagan’s plan for community recovery.