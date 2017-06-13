Police investigate two suspicious deaths and hazmat situation in East Vancouver

Police and firefighters were on the scene investigating two suspicious deaths and a possible hazmat situation in East Vancouver late Tuesday morning.

Police said Vancouver Fire and Rescue Service called them to assist with the scene in the 4000-block of Knight Street, which authorities are treating as a potential hazmat scene.

Capt. Jonathan Gormick with Vancouver Fire said the bodies were found just after 11:30 a.m.

“I can’t speak to the conditions found in the apartment, just that the initial crews determined hazardous materials was needed and we’re working with VPD to do an assessment inside the apartment to determine the level of hazard and determine if this is going to be a criminal file moving forward or if this is going to be an investigation with the coroner’s office.”

Gormick was unable to confirm if a drug lab was operating inside the home, but police are saying it is a hazmat situation.

Firefighters have taken the lead on the hazmat situation while Vancouver police are leading the suspicious death investigation.