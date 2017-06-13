Small group of Edmonton students to study at Rogers Place in the fall

Starting in September, an Edmonton Catholic School Division outreach program will have a new space for students to study near their NHL hockey heroes.

Above the ice at the Downtown Community Arena in Rogers Place, a new classroom will welcome 15 students between Grades 4 and 9 from the Personal Pathways program. Along with learning the Alberta curriculum, the students will also have 90 minutes of ice time per day.

“It might not be something they can do on a regular basis because of their current situation,” principal Kris Hodgins said. “We know we can provide this in a positive way for them where school and their passions will come together.”

Personal Pathways provides unique educational experiences in non-traditional settings. Currently, there are two such programs operating in Edmonton: one at the Meadows Recreation Facility and the other at Commonwealth Stadium.

READ MORE: Edmonton Valley Zoo’s pre-school program wins national award

While the Edmonton Eskimos practise on the field, students in Grades 7 to 9 are doing writing assignments, working on online courses and even building longboards.

“When you walk into this particular classroom, you are distracted a little bit by the scenery – at least the new people that walk in,” Hodgins said. “I don’t think the kids notice it so much anymore.”

Students are able to move at their own pace and assignments are catered to their own interests. Classes are kept small and extra support is available for students.

“Coming to a safe space I think is one of the most important things for these kids,” teacher Stephanie Malkin said. “We come up with an idea but it may go in seven different directions, depending on the interests of the child.”

Grade 9 student Jenessa Kinch said her attendance at her old school left something to be desired. When she first enrolled at Personal Pathways, she was taking three buses and two trains to get to Commonwealth Stadium.

“It’s a lot better than being in the school I was,” Kinch said.”I know a lot more and I’ve gotten a lot more work done.”

Kinch will graduate from the program at the end of the year and said she will miss it.

“It’s sad that it’s my last year, but it was a good year,” she said.