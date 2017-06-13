State-of-emergency declarations lifted in the south Okanagan

The flood threat has eased in the south Okanagan allowing officials to rescind several states-of-emergency.

They had been declared for 46 properties in the Tin Horn, Hester and Testalinden Creek areas.

As well, an evacuation order for one residence in Olalla has been lifted.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is advising residents to stay vigilant and continue monitoring water conditions.

Any sudden flow changes in waterways should be reported to the Emergency Operations Centre at 250-492-0237.

After hours, the provincial emergency hotline should be contacted at 1-800-663-3456.