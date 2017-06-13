Environment
June 13, 2017 2:53 pm

State-of-emergency declarations lifted in the south Okanagan

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Flooded Olalla homes in late May.

A A

The flood threat has eased in the south Okanagan allowing officials to rescind several states-of-emergency.

They had been declared for 46 properties in the Tin Horn, Hester and Testalinden Creek areas.

As well, an evacuation order for one residence in Olalla has been lifted.

READ MORE: Mobile home park in Olalla flooded

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is advising residents to stay vigilant and continue monitoring water conditions.

Any sudden flow changes in waterways should be reported to the Emergency Operations Centre at 250-492-0237.

After hours, the provincial emergency hotline should be contacted at 1-800-663-3456.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Emergency Operations Centre
Hester Creek
okanagan flooding
Olalla
south okanagan
State Of Emergency
Testalinden Creek
tin horn creek

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News