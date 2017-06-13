Penticton murder suspect released from police custody

The person arrested in a Penticton homicide investigation stemming from an apparent domestic dispute has been released with no charges laid.

Just before 5:00 a.m. Monday, police were called to a Woodlands Drive home where they found the body of a 63-year-old man.

A woman was arrested at the scene.

RCMP say the two had been in a relationship and call the death an isolated incident with no concern for public safety.

The name of the deceased has not been released as family members are still being notified.

Investigators had blocked off and put an awning over a section of pedestrian walkway next to the home, likely indicating some sort of evidence was found at the site.