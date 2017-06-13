Montreal police looking for more victims of alleged internet predator

Montreal police say they are looking for more victims after a man was charged with luring a child, having uttered death threats and criminal harassment in connection with the alleged luring of children on the internet.

According to a press release, police said a man used two pseudonyms on Facebook and told alleged victims that he was an owner of a clothing store and/or a bar.

He also offered them jobs.

READ MORE: 14 arrested in connection with sexual solicitation of minors

Police said alleged victims are from several regions in the province including Quebec City, Montreal, Mascouche, Terrebonne, St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Saint-Jérôme, Saint-Constant and Longueuil.

Police arrested 37-year-old Philippe Truchon on May 31. He remains in custody.