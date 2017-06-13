Possible love triangle behind apparent double-murder suicide at Quebec nudist campsite: police

Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Sainte-Brigitte-des-Saults, north of Drummondville, Que.

Officers from the local police detachment in Drummondville were called to the Adam and Eve nudist campground on Saint-David Road Monday afternoon.

Upon arrival, they discovered the inanimate bodies of three people; two men in their 70s and a 50-year-old woman.

They were declared dead at the scene.

The investigation was turned over to provincial police.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson, Ingrid Asselin, said all three bodies bore signs of violence.

Asselin said preliminary information points to an apparent double murder followed by a suicide, but investigators are awaiting autopsy results to confirm cause of death.

The presumed suspect is a 76-year-old man.

According to Asselin, the deaths may be linked to a possible love triangle.