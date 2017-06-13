Crime
June 13, 2017 11:45 am

Possible love triangle behind apparent double-murder suicide at Quebec nudist campsite: police

Police investigating the death of three people at a nudist campsite near Drummondville, believe a love triangle may have linked the three victims. Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Sainte-Brigitte-des-Saults, north of Drummondville, Que.

Officers from the local police detachment in Drummondville were called to the Adam and Eve nudist campground on Saint-David Road Monday afternoon.

The bodies of three people were discovered at the Adam & Eve campsite in Sainte-Brigitte-des-Saults on Monday afternoon. June 12, 2017.

Upon arrival, they discovered the inanimate bodies of three people; two men in their 70s and a 50-year-old woman.

They were declared dead at the scene.

The investigation was turned over to provincial police.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson, Ingrid Asselin, said all three bodies bore signs of violence.

Asselin said preliminary information points to an apparent  double murder followed by a suicide, but investigators are awaiting autopsy results to confirm cause of death.

The presumed suspect is a 76-year-old man.

According to Asselin, the deaths may be linked to a  possible love triangle.

