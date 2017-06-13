Former Expos great Gary Carter added to Grévin Wax Museum

After playing for the Montreal Expos for 11 seasons and being inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame, Gary Carter’s likeness will be added to the Grévin Wax Museum on Tuesday.

Carter passed away in 2012 from cancer and since then has had a street and park named after him in Montreal.

“It’s really, truly an honour,” Sandy Carter, widow of Gary Carter, said. “I couldn’t believe it. They started sending me pictures and I started sending them pictures of Gary. They wanted to make it just perfect so I know it’s going to be just magnificent.”

Commonly known as “The Kid,” Carter was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a Montreal Expo.

The Grévin Museum released a sneak peak of the figure, which shows Carter at bat sporting a blue Expos jersey, something Carter’s wife was happy about.

“It’s just Montreal,” Sandy Carter said. “No other team had that blue and I just love it.”

Carter began his professional baseball career in Montreal and appeared in 11 All-Star games throughout his time in the major leagues.

“Montreal is a second home,” Carter said. “It was extra special because he was in the minors for two and a half years with Montreal and then the first 10 years of being here, was the beginning of his career, beginning of our marriage. We had just gotten married.”