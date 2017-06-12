Video shows cyclist seriously injured in West Vancouver hit-and-run

A cyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in West Vancouver on June 8 and police are now looking for the driver of a truck.

Police say at approximately 8:30 p.m., the cyclist was in the 1900-block of Bellevue Avenue when he was struck by a westbound pickup truck. Video released by police shows the truck hitting the cyclist and then speeding away.

The cyclist is a 48-year-old West Vancouver resident. He remains in hospital where he is being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses identified the vehicle as a large black pickup truck, possibly a Ford F-150, driven by a middle-aged Caucasian man.

Witnesses say the vehicle appeared to sustain damage to the passenger side in the collision.

Along with identifying the vehicle and driver, investigators are now working to determine whether the collision followed any earlier conflict between the cyclist and motorist.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious driver or cyclist interactions in the Marine near Ambleside Park and John Lawson Park is asked to call West Vancouver Police at 604-925-7300.