Bethune mine ahead of production schedule

The Bethune K+S potash mine has produced its first tonnes of marketable potash this past weekend.

Dr. Burkhard Lohr, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of K+S Aktiengesellschaft, calls the Bethune mine, “the most modern potash facility in the world.”

“This is a great day for our company,” said Lohr.

“With Bethune, the most modern potash facility in the world, we are pushing into a new dimension. We are now producing potash on two continents.”

The Bethune mine is expected to produce 600,000 to 700,000 tonnes of potash this year.

The first potash transport from Bethune to Vancouver is anticipated to leave sometime in August.