Vancouver man dies after accidentally shooting himself during pistol competition

A 50-year-old Vancouver man has died after accidentally shooting himself during a pistol competition.

Kamloops RCMP were called on June 11 at 1 p.m. to the Kamloops Target Sports Shooting Complex on West Trans Canada Highway. They say the man had lost control of his firearm and accidentally fired a shot into his torso.

Witnesses on scene administered first aid immediately and the victim was rushed to Royal Inland Hospital by BC Ambulance.

The man died in hospital shortly after.

Police have not released any further details about the victim.