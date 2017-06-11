Vancouver Police searching for man missing since June 1

Vancouver Police are asking the public to help find a missing man.

29-year-old Joel Arkinson hasn’t been seen since June 1.

Police say he had told his family he’d intended to go tent camping, however the plans hadn’t been confirmed and he nobody knows where where he was planning to go.

They add it’s out of character for him to not be in touch with friends and family for so long.

Have you seen 29-year-old Joel Arkinson? https://t.co/bzaRWttLjO He hasn't been seen since June 1st – may have gone camping – unknown where pic.twitter.com/e354gWATGv — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) June 12, 2017

He’s described as a 6’5″ tall Caucasian man, weighing 225 pounds.

He normally wears glasses and has a heavy beard.

Police believe he’s wearing a large backpack.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Vancouver Police.