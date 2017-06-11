Dozens rally in hopes of getting Turcot cyclist-pedestrian bridge back

Cyclists and environmentalists rallied on Sunday in hopes of getting back the cyclist-pedestrian bridge that was supposed to be part of the Turcot Interchange project.

The bridge was canceled from the plans after Transports Quebec said it would be too expensive.

That reasoning isn’t sitting well with some.

“I was kind of wondering like I often do about the MTQ, in what reality they live in,” Lisa Mintz, Sauvons La Falaise founder, said.

“This bridge would cost, even at its full price, one per cent of the entire cost of the Turcot project.”

Global News reached out to Transports Quebec seeking comment, but did not hear back from any representative before deadline.

The bridge was supposed to serve as a link between Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and the Sud-Ouest borough.

The cancellation of the bridge has the city of Montreal and the opposition on the same page.

“I think it’s a good thing. The more public pressure and the more citizen engagement we have over this subject, the better it is,” Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce mayor Russell Copeman said.

Those taking part in the bike rally made their way from NDG to the Sud-Ouest.

The bridge supporters say they’ll keep up the fight until the bridge is built.

“The more that we can do to make sure that this actually happens and that they don’t forget about us, we will do that,” Mintz said.