One man dead, police searching for possible witness after fatal shooting in North York

Homicide detectives are investigating after a fatal shooting in North York early Sunday.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call around 2:30 a.m. about shots fired in the Finch and Islington avenues area.

Emergency services arrived on scene and found a man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators believe there was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, who fled before police arrived on scene.

Police believe the person may have witnessed the shooting. It is unknown if he is injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).