Saskatchewan Rush swarmed in Champion’s Cup final, lose 15-14 in OT
The Georgia Swarm captured their first Champion’s Cup in franchise history with a 15-14 overtime victory against the two-time defending champions, the Saskatchewan Rush, in Saskatoon on Saturday.
With 11.8 seconds left in the game, the Rush were leading 14-13.
Then with Saskatchewan goalie Aaron Bold on the bench for an extra man on offence, a turnover in the neutral zone gave the Swarm’s Joel White a big target and he took the opportunity to tie it up for the visitors and force sudden death overtime.
Miles Thompson scored 1:17 into the extra quarter for Georgia for his second goal of the night, and the championship winner.
