21-bum salute? Brits urged to bare derrieres to Donald Trump
Londoners peeved by U.S. President Donald Trump‘s criticism of their mayor are being urged to bare bums to Trump when he visits the British capital later this year.
The hashtag #showyourrumptotrump encourages Britons to partake in a mass-mooning of the U.S. president, with a Facebook event scheduled for August 8 attracting over 4,500 confirmed RSVPs – although exact dates for Trump’s first state visit to the U.K. are yet to be ironed out.
Trump lashed out at London’s Muslim mayor Sadiq Khan on Twitter this past week, after Khan urged his city’s residents to exercise calm rather than alarm in the wake of increased police presence on the streets following the London Bridge terrorist attacks, in which eight people lost their lives.
An unamused Khan told Channel 4 News he was opposed to the U.K. “rolling out the red carpet to the president,” but added he was far too busy working with police and government to respond to Trump.
But it looks like Londoners have their mayor’s back.
Upon catching wind of Trump’s allegedly asinine tweet, the #showyourrumptotrump hashtag was birthed by the parody Twitter account @Trump_ton. The cheeky campaign has since come to symbolize the growing fissure in Trump’s relationship with the London public.
Some people pondered altering travel plans in order to attend the full-moon protest…
… while others joked Trump’s visit could be London’s most alarming event of the year.
Many began sharing photos of baboons’ buttocks to get the online wing of the protest started…
… even as multiple comparisons were drawn between the rearguard rally proposal and this memorable scene from Braveheart.
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who preceded Khan as London’s mayor, told BBC Radio 4 that he saw “no reason” to cancel the president’s visit.
Johnson, who some may notice bears a striking physical resemblance to Trump, said he didn’t wish to “enter into a row between [Khan and Trump] who are… probably perfectly able to stick up for themselves.”
With the foreign secretary unwilling to butt in between the transatlantic beef, it appears Trump’s critics in London may yet get the opportunity to offer the commander-in-chief of the U.S. Armed Forces a salute he’ll never forget.
