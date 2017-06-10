Transit Police nab suspect wanted in alleged February sex assault

One man is finally in custody after a warrant for his arrest was put out in February.

In the incident, Transit Police say 47-year-old Stephen Silvester was waiting at the 22nd Street SkyTrain platform when he allegedly grabbed and kissed a woman waiting for a train.

Spokesperson Anne Drennan says the woman left the station and got on a bus with her daughter 20 minutes later only for Silvester to follow her and sit beside her.

When she tried to leave the bus, police say he grabbed the daughter’s leg, but other passengers helped her off the bus.

“This man has an extensive criminal record. He’s very, very well known to police in multiple jurisdictions.”

Silvester was found by police this week causing a scene at the Waterfront SeaBus terminal and remains in custody until a court appearance on Thursday.