“Urban lawyers” give free legal advice at Place Emilie-Gamelin

The legal clinic Juripop is setting up a free consultation service this Saturday at Place Emilie-Gamelin.

The initiative is called “urban lawyers.”

The services are offered in mobile offices allowing for privacy during the consultations.

The service will visit several Montreal boroughs throughout the summer.

The goal is to give Montrealers more access to the justice system during the city’s 375th anniversary.

Juripop is a non-profit organization that gives access to legal services for people who can’t cover their own fees and don’t qualify for government help.

Clients must be in financial need to qualify for their assistance.