June 9, 2017 6:42 pm
Updated: June 9, 2017 7:01 pm

Storm forces closure of Johnston Canyon until Parks Canada cleans up mess

By Reporter  Global News

The entrance to Johnston Canyon closed due to fallen trees and weather hazards Friday.

Jodi Hughes / Global News
Thursday night’s storm forced the closure Johnston Canyon, a popular hiking and camping spot near Banff.

Parks Canada is asking people to leave Johnston Canyon and stay away until it can clean up the mess.

The storm knocked down trees in Johnston Canyon campground, along the Johnston Canyon trail and along sections of the Bow Valley Parkway.

Parks Canada closed Johnston Canyon campground and relocated 101 campers to Tunnel Mountain.

“Visitor safety is a priority for Parks Canada.  Until assessments are made, Highway 1A will remained closed from the east Junction of the 1A and TCH, to the Johnston Canyon Campground,” Parks Canada said in a bulletin.

Friday morning, Parks Canada began to asses the stability of the remaining trees in the campground and trail.  It also started to remove any dangerous trees.

Re-opening dates of any of the facilities are yet to be determined.

There were no injuries and minimal property damage reported.

Two tents were damaged by falling trees and Parks Canada said it worked to have debris moved to allow the vehicles out of the area on Thursday night.

