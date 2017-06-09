Man arrested following pharmacy drug robbery in Kelowna

A suspect is in police custody after a downtown Kelowna pharmacy was robbed early Thursday.

RCMP say they were alerted at about 8:00 a.m. of a robbery just committed at the Doyle Avenue Pharmasave.

A man, who gave the impression he had a weapon, demanded prescription drugs and fled on foot.

“Our officers flooded the downtown core in search of the potentially armed suspect,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a news release. “A Kelowna RCMP police canine unit attended the scene, however were unable to safely track their suspect due to the heavy pedestrian foot traffic in the area.”

At about 6:00 p.m., officers on foot patrol in Millbridge Park recognized the robbery suspect from pictures obtained from the pharmacy’s surveillance cameras.

A 39-year-old Ontario man was to appear in court Friday.