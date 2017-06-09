Police operation forces shutdown of Montreal metro line, amidst Grand Prix festivities

The yellow line linking Montreal to Île Ste-Hélène was shut down Friday afternoon shortly after 3:30 p.m., due to a police intervention outside the Jean-Drapeau metro station.

Service shutdown on the yellow line due to a police intervention. #stminfo — STM Ligne Jaune (@stm_Jaune) June 9, 2017

According to Montreal police (SPVM), officers on patrol found a suspicious package near the Biosphere.

A security perimeter was established and the SWAT team was called in.

In a tweet, the SPVM announced the package had been neutralized.

Ongoing police operation at l'Île Ste-Hélène. Suspicious package was found by police and was neutralized. More details to come.#SPVM — Police Montréal (@SPVM) June 9, 2017

The incident happened as thousands of tourists and race car enthusiasts were on the island for Grand Prix festivities.

Service on the yellow line, between Berri-UQAM and Longueuil, was back to normal by 4 p.m.

Officers continue to search the area to ensure no other packages are found.