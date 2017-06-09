Flood watches issued for rivers in the Shuswap region

Heavy rains have prompted the BC River Forecast Centre to issue flood watches for the Shuswap River and the South Thompson River.

As well, the Eagle River near Sicamous is under a high stream flow advisory.

The agency reports river levels rose rapidly overnight and early Friday because of rainfall amounts between 5-30 millimetres.

A flood watch means rivers may burst their banks.

A high stream flow advisory means water levels are rising rapidly, or are expected to, but no serious flooding is anticipated.