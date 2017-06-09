Environment
June 9, 2017 3:48 pm

Flood watches issued for rivers in the Shuswap region

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Flood watch issued for the Shuswap and other area rivers.

A A

Heavy rains have prompted the BC River Forecast Centre to issue flood watches for the Shuswap River and the South Thompson River.

As well, the Eagle River near Sicamous is under a high stream flow advisory.

The agency reports river levels rose rapidly overnight and early Friday because of rainfall amounts between 5-30 millimetres.

A flood watch means rivers may burst their banks.

A high stream flow advisory means water levels are rising rapidly, or are expected to, but no serious flooding is anticipated.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC River Forecast Centre
Eagle River
flood watches
Heavy Rainfall
High Stream Flow Advisory
Shuswap River
south thompson river

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News