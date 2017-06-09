Charges laid after Kelowna man severely beaten

Charges have been laid after a Kelowna man was assaulted with his injuries requiring surgery.

Kelowna RCMP say they were called to a property in the 1300 block of Gordon Drive at 2:44 a.m. Thursday on a report of a fight in progress.

The 23-year-old victim was found laying on the ground bleeding from his head with obvious and serious injuries.

The suspect had fled before police arrived.

“The investigation so far has revealed that both the suspect and the victim were known to each other,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a news release.

Mcgee Marianne Junior is charged with assault with a weapon or causing bodily harm and aggravated assault.

He is in custody pending a court appearance Friday.