Plans to rebuild Ristorante Linguini on hold, for now
It has been about seven months since a fire destroyed Ristorante Linguini.
After the fire, owners said they hoped to have the popular West Island restaurant up and running within six to eight months.
However, it’s been seven months since the fire and the debris has still not been picked up.
Co-owner Raffaele de Marco told Global News the restaurant is still going back and forth with their insurance company, and unfortunately, plans to open the restaurant have been pushed back, for now.
A fire destroyed the Baie D’Urfe restaurant, located on Highway 40 East, near Lee Avenue, last November.
It took approximately 60 firefighters to battle the flames.
The Montreal police say they still haven’t concluded the cause of the fire and the investigation is still open.
The restaurant had been like a second home for many of its regular customers, some of whom frequented the establishment ever since it opened in 1993.