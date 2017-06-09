Miley Cyrus drops new single ‘Inspired’ in support of LGBTQ community
Miley Cyrus is showing love for the LGBTQ community this month with a new release.
The proud supporter of gay and transgender rights dropped her latest single, Inspired, on Friday, in celebration of Pride month.
Inspired is “a song for #hopefulhippies everywhere with a vision of unity that overcomes division as well as a passionate call-to-action for young people to engage in their communities and help create social change,” a statement said.
Those who watched the One Love Manchester benefit this past Sunday heard Cyrus perform the moving ballad. The 24-year-old star recorded the country-tinged single in her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.
In honour of its release, Cyrus will also be making a donation to the Happy Hippie Foundation — the non-profit she founded in 2014 to help homeless and LGBTQ youth. “I will be donating my portion of any proceeds to @happyhippiefdn to continue our fight against injustice and bring food, shelter and most importantly hope to homeless youth everywhere!” she wrote on Instagram.
Cyrus’s next appearance takes place at iHeart Media’s iHeartSummer ’17 Weekend on June 10.
