Montreal police issue nationwide warrant for man wanted in vicious assault

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public’s help in locating Muhidiin Ahmed Farah, 31, wanted in connection with an armed robbery in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough, May 10.

Farah is actively being sought by police on a Canada-wide arrest warrant and police said he may be in Montreal this weekend for the Grand Prix festivities.

He is considered armed and dangerous, and is at large after allegedly breaking the conditions of his parole.

Police said two men brutally attacked a man who was going to his motel room in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce at around 4:25 a.m. May 10.

A firearm was used during the attack which police described as being excessively violent.

Police said the victim tried to get away using an emergency exit but came face-to- face with his attackers who assaulted him a second time.

The suspects fled on foot but surveillance camera images helped investigators identify suspects in the attack. One of them, Daniel Khet, was arrested June and appeared in court on charges of armed robbery and several firearm-related charges.

Police say Farah regularly travels to Montreal and Saskatoon, usually by train.

Police believe Farah has ties to street gangs and to several activities as a pimp.

Farah is described by police as dark skinned with brown eyes and black hair, measuring six feet tall and weighing 187 lbs.

Anyone with information on Farah’s whereabouts is being asked to call 911 immediately.