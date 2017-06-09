Parking enforcement officer at sex assault trial testifies she was drug

A female parking enforcement officer has taken the stand for the third day at the trial of three Toronto police officers accused of sexually assaulting her after a night of partying.

The woman says the three officers had sex with her without her consent in a downtown hotel room between 12:20 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2015.

Joshua Cabero, Leslie Nyznik, and Sameer Kara have all pleaded not guilty in connection with the alleged incident.

Under cross examination this morning, the woman denied a defence lawyer’s suggestion she wanted and instigated group sex with the officers.

She also said that she believes she was drugged at some point during that night, but doesn’t know when, where, how or by whom.

The woman cannot be named due to a publication ban.

"This issue of you fighting to stay conscious is something added to your narrative some 16 months after…" More Cross examination… — Lama Nicolas (@lnicolasglobal) June 9, 2017

"r u back ? Need yur help?", text sent to a friend by complainant at 3:43 am (after alleged incident) first time court hearing about texts. — Lama Nicolas (@lnicolasglobal) June 9, 2017

…when that happened…Next memory is waking up on bathroom floor choking on vomit," 36 y/o woman said on the stand this week. — Lama Nicolas (@lnicolasglobal) June 9, 2017