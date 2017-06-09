Canada
June 9, 2017 11:30 am

Parking enforcement officer at sex assault trial testifies she was drug

By Staff The Canadian Press

In this artist's sketch, Crown attorney Ted Ofiara (left foreground) questions the complainant (right) in front of Justice Anne Molloy at the sexual assault trial for Toronto police officers (background) Joshua Cabero, Sameer Kara and Leslie Nyznik in Toronto on June 7, 2017.

A A

A female parking enforcement officer has taken the stand for the third day at the trial of three Toronto police officers accused of sexually assaulting her after a night of partying.

The woman says the three officers had sex with her without her consent in a downtown hotel room between 12:20 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2015.

READ MORE: Parking enforcement officer under cross-examination at Toronto police sex assault trial

Joshua Cabero, Leslie Nyznik, and Sameer Kara have all pleaded not guilty in connection with the alleged incident.

Under cross examination this morning, the woman denied a defence lawyer’s suggestion she wanted and instigated group sex with the officers.

READ MORE: 3 Toronto police officers sexually assaulted colleague after ‘rookie’ night: Crown

She also said that she believes she was drugged at some point during that night, but doesn’t know when, where, how or by whom.

The woman cannot be named due to a publication ban.

 

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Joshua Cabero
Leslie Nyznik
Sameer Kara
Sexual Assault
Toronto crime
Toronto Police
Toronto Police Sexual Assault
Toronto Police Sexual Assault Trial

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News