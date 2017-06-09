Politics
June 9, 2017 9:36 am
Updated: June 9, 2017 9:52 am

Liberals unveil new ‘feminist’ foreign aid, but not much new money

By Staff The Canadian Press

International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons Wednesday December 9, 2015 in Ottawa. Bibeau says Canada needs to show the world it is a more generous aid donor if it wants to win a seat on the United Nations Security Council.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s new “feminist” development policy will reallocate $150 million of its aid budget over five years to women’s organizations in 30 countries.

But today’s development review makes no new spending commitments for foreign aid, despite numerous calls by international agencies to do so.

A new initiative, called the Woman’s Voice and Leadership Program, is designed to advance the rights of women in developing countries that have not previously had the resources to do that.

International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau is unveiling the government’s new development strategy, completing a trio of foreign policy announcements this week.

Earlier this week, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan released Canada’s foreign and defence policies.

The government committed to increasing annual defence spending by $13.9 billion over the next decade.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

