June 9, 2017 8:27 am

Nova Scotia man to recieve French Legion of Honour for service in WWII

By Staff The Canadian Press

FILE: The Legion of Honour medal is awarded to people who helped liberate France during the Second World War

Lauren McNabb / Global News
France will confer its highest decoration on a Nova Scotia man who helped shuttle thousands of soldiers overseas during the Second World War.

Fred Turnbull is receiving the Legion of Honour today at a ceremony at CFB Halifax.

The decoration is awarded to people who helped liberate France during the war.

Canadian warships were part of a massive Allied armada sailing across the English Channel during the invasion of Normandy, France and German-occupied western Europe.

Turnbull – who was 19 at the time – was a bowman-gunner in the Royal Canadian Navy landing craft assault flotilla that transported soldiers to beaches in designated landing areas.

It was a dangerous job with little protection from enemy snipers, mortars, aircraft and minefields.

Steel spikes embedded in the sand ripped the bottoms out of many of the landing craft.

Turnbull was part of missions landing soldiers in southern France during Operation Dragoon and later in Greek islands during the liberation of Greece.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

