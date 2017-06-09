Chinatown advocate urges Vancouver developers to listen better to local residents

A Chinatown advocate wants real estate developers in Vancouver to consider the look and feel of the community when they plan to build towers.

Sunny Wong says developers should approach each lot with an open mind and open ears.

“If you believe in the value of community voices, then I think there is tremendous value in asking people in the neighbourhood what kind of building, what kind of structure (and) what the character might be.”

Wong says he wants to see new buildings “renew” the look of Chinatown.

“It’s taking what was part of the past and reimagining what it could be. So allowing the past to inform the future within the character of Chinese culture.”

Vancouver City Council will vote on rezoning 105 Keefer Street on Tuesday, June 13.

Council will also consider placing height restrictions on buildings in the area.

Wong spoke on Steele and Drex on CKNW.