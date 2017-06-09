Naramata homes evacuated following road washout

High waves on Okanagan Lake Thursday afternoon caused erosion on the northern part of Mill Road in Naramata, forcing 11 homes to be evacuated for safety reasons.

The evacuation involves: 4620, 4625, 4640, 4765, 4775, 4785, 4805, 4835, 4845, 4855, 4865 Mill Road.

Erosion lakeside has increased the potential danger to life, health and property damage at the affected homes, according to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

Water was also shut off to homes north of 4395 Mill Road, but those residents can still stay and are not affected by the order.