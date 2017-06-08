Lower Mainland Mounties celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday with iconic photo-op

The RCMP are getting the birthday party started early.

On Thursday, more than 100 Mounties gathered for a striking photo-op on North Vancouver’s Capilano Suspension Bridge to help celebrate Canada’s upcoming 150th birthday.

Dressed in their iconic red serge, the officers, who volunteered for the photo and came from detachments all over the Lower Mainland, posed shoulder-to-shoulder for this historic photo.

“This was a once-in-a-lifetime and once-in-a-career opportunity to be part of an historic photo occasion,” North Vancouver RCMP Supt. Chris Kennedy said in a release.

“It was a proud moment for all those of us who stood together on the bridge, showing support for the country we serve and protect.”

Happy 150th Birthday, Canada!