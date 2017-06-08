Trudeau reaffirms his opposition to constitutional negotiations with Quebec

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is once again dismissing Quebec’s call for constitutional negotiations.

Trudeau said Thursday he and his Quebec MPs work regularly to increase Canada’s impact in the day-to-lives of Quebecers.

READ MORE: Re-Open the constitution? Why?

He adds he and Premier Philippe Couillard have a great working relationship and he is happy to continue along those lines with the Quebec leader to improve the way the country functions.

But Trudeau told a news conference in La Malbaie, northeast of Quebec City, that future discussions about Canadian unity need not take the form of official constitutional negotiations.

READ MORE: After 35 years, why does Quebec want in the Constitution?

Couillard said last week his government plans coast-to-coast discussions on Quebec’s place in Canada with the hope they will eventually lead to the province signing the 1982 Constitution.

READ MORE: Feds not interested in Quebec’s plan to reopen Constitution: Trudeau

Trudeau quickly responded by saying his views on the matter were clear and the country was not reopening the Constitution.