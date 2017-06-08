Police investigating suspected drowning death of 2-year-old girl in New Westminster

New Westminster police are investigating the death of a two-year-old child.

Police were called to the 300-block of Stanley Street for a suspected drowning on Wednesday night at 11 p.m.

They are still in the early stages of the investigation but say the two-year-old girl was rushed to a local hospital and sadly succumbed to her injuries.

No further details are being released at this time.

“We’ve given the family all the support that we have available to help manage this tragic time in their life,” said media relations officer Sgt. Jeff Scott in a release. “Our Major Crime Unit is currently investigating with the BC Coroner Service to determine the cause of death, and at this point foul play is not suspected.”

“This tragedy affects us all, and our thoughts go out to the family.”