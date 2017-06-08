Politics
June 8, 2017 3:31 pm

Three Nova Scotia election judicial recounts scheduled

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Judicial recounts have been scheduled for three ridings following the 2017 provincial election.

The three judicial recounts requested from the 2017 Nova Scotia election have been scheduled to take place over the next week.

Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie, where Liberal incumbent Lloyd Hines was reelected with 71 votes more than Progressive Conservative candidate Rob Wolf, will take place Friday at 9:30 a.m. under supervision of associate chief justice Deborah K. Smith.

Justice Heather M. Robertson will oversee the recount for Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank, where Liberal Bill Horne won over PC candidate Dan McNaughton by 66 votes, will also take place Friday morning.

The third and final recount, which will be for Chester-St. Margaret’s where two-term NDP incumbent Denise Peterson-Rafuse lose to Liberal Hugh MacKay by 90 votes, will take place on Monday at 9:30. Justice James L. Chipman will oversee the recount.

All three are taking place at the Halifax courthouse.

Once each recount is complete and an elected candidate is declared, Elections Nova Scotia says it will issue a news release.

