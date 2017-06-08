No one injured after runaway truck crashes into power pole in East Vancouver

Vancouver police are investigating after a runaway truck crashed into a power pole in East Vancouver Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators tell Global News an unoccupied dump truck was being loaded at the rear of a construction site in the north lane of East 5th Avenue near Lillooet Street just before 1:30 p.m. when it unexpectedly began to roll down the lane.

The truck coasted east down the lane, through Lillooet Street, and continued as it crashed in a power pole, a garage and other property before coming to a stop nearly halfway down the block.

Luckily, no one was injured.

Officers from the Vancouver Police Department’s Collision Investigation Unit are working to determine what happened and if steps can be taken to avoid a similar incident in the future.