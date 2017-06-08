Sports
June 8, 2017
Updated: June 8, 2017 1:02 pm

Edmonton Oilers announce pre-season schedule for 2017-18 season

The Edmonton Oilers will start their pre-season with a pair of split squad games against the Calgary Flames on Sept. 18. Details on those games, and the full pre-season schedule for the 2017-18 season, were released Thursday.

The Oilers will play eight pre-season games in total. Four of those games will be played at Rogers Place.

The Oilers will also play one game in Saskatoon, Sask. against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sept. 27.

No details yet as to when tickets for the pre-season go on sale.

Edmonton Oilers pre-season schedule

  • Monday, Sept. 18 Oilers vs. Calgary Flames
  • Monday, Sept. 18 Oilers @ Calgary Flames
  • Wednesday, Sept. 20 @ Winnipeg Jets
  • Friday, Sept. 22 vs. Vancouver Canucks
  • Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Winnipeg Jets
  • Monday, Sept. 25 vs. Carolina Hurricanes
  • Wednesday, Sept. 27 @ Carolina Hurricanes (SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon)
  • Saturday, Sept. 30 @ Vancouver Canucks

