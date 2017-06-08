Pitt Meadows Council
Pitt Meadows mayor tosses 3 people from public meeting

Tempers flared at a council meeting in Pitt Meadows, east of Vancouver, on Tuesday night.

Mayor John Becker ordered RCMP officers to remove three people from the council meeting and threatened to remove city councillor Bill Dingwall.

The meeting was about a controversial development planned for the Golden Ears Business Park.

Onni is offering the city land for sports fields in exchange for higher building heights.

In the video, people in the crowd can be heard yelling “bully” and “goof” and Becker says he will not tolerate this kind of disrespect.

When an audience member references the next meeting that will be held on this project on June 13 Becker says “it’s going to be respectful, and everyone’s opinions will have an opportunity to be heard.”

“We will not have this intimidation.”

 

 

