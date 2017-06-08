London region bracing for first blast of hot weather this weekend

Summer hasn’t officially arrived yet, but the London region will get a preview of the heat and humidity to come starting this weekend.

After a spring dominated by wet and cool conditions, our first string of 30 C days so far this year begins on Sunday.

The forecast calls for daytime highs in the mid-20s Thursday and Friday with plenty of sunshine, but the mercury is expected to top 30 C for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

Given this is the first taste of hot weather of the year, Environment Canada meteorologist Rob Kuhn says it’ll feel even hotter.

“On Monday and Tuesday, we’re probably going to be dealing with humidex values in the mid to high 30s,” he said. “Who knows, it could possibly reach 40 if the humidity gets in enough.”

Peter Inch with Roy Inch and Sons Service Experts thinks now is a great time for residents to give their air conditioners a test run before that humidity settles in.

“We try to get the word out there to turn it on in cooler weather to make sure that it works, but still every year we get an over flooded number of calls the first kind of hot weather that arrives,” Inch said.

He said maintenance is key as many issues can arise after several months of inactivity.

“The biggest challenge is sometimes little critters like mice have got in and built a nest over the winter or chewed on the wires,” Inch said. “Sometimes there can be bearings that have gone in the motor so it’s kind of rusted and won’t start.”

He recommends homeowners clean the unit, clear the area around it, and change the filters regularly to ensure it runs properly.