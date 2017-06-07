UberEATS driver has access to company ‘removed’ after couple receives mouldy food

An UberEATS driver in Toronto has had his access to the service revoked after a couple had mouldy, half-eaten food delivered to them.

UberEATS, an offshoot of the Uber ride-hailing company, is a third-party service that connects restaurants to pick up food and deliver it to customers.

Blake Weinzettl and his girlfriend ordered two mini-pizzas from Montana’s BBQ and Bar using the service on June 4.

@UberEATS your uber driver delivered half eaten moldy food (not our order) and played a sick joke on us, customer service was a joke. pic.twitter.com/tYeIyamsqA — 808CULT カルト (@808CULT) June 5, 2017

But instead, “I received two roast beef sandwiches that were half-eaten and mouldy – at least been sitting out for three weeks,” Weinzettl told Global News.

“I was appalled. I instantly wanted to vomit, as soon as I looked at it.”

The food was packaged correctly, a manager from Montana’s told the couple. But they later found out the same thing happened to other orders that same night.

READ MORE: Why it’s ‘good’ that Uber has lost $708M this year

UberEATS spokeswoman Kayla Whaling told Global News that the company has provided Weinzettl with a full refund, and that it is “reviewing this order and are continuing to work with the restaurant and the driver to help understand what may have happened.”

The driver’s access to UberEATS has been removed as the company investigates.

Meanwhile, Weinzettl told Global News that Uber gave him $25 in credits but he said he doesn’t think it’s “enough for me to ever consider using their services again.”

He’s also concerned with how long it took the company resolve the issue, saying he’s worried the driver could do the same thing to another customer.

With files from Global News’ Tom Hayes