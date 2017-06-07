Politics
June 7, 2017 4:55 pm
Updated: June 7, 2017 4:56 pm

Advocates urge Trudeau to push for minority Muslim rights in Myanmar

By Staff The Canadian Press

Justin Trudeau addresses the Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference in Ottawa on June 2.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press
A A

OTTAWA – Human Rights Watch and Burmese refugees in Canada want Justin Trudeau to push Aung San Suu Kyi to allow an independent investigation into alleged abuses against minority Muslims in Myanmar.

Story continues below

Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Myanmar and an honorary Canadian citizen, is in Ottawa this week for meetings with the prime minister.

READ MORE: Myanmar says military transport plane with over 100 on board missing

Suu Kyi is a one-time political prisoner, freedom fighter and Nobel laureate.

But in the year that she has been the civilian leader of Myanmar, also known as Burma, her government has faced criticism for allowing widespread human rights abuses against the Muslim ethnic Rohingya minority in the western state of Rakhine.

Human Rights Watch has called on Trudeau to push Suu Kyi to accept the UN’s call for an independent investigation, something Myanmar has rejected.

Trudeau says in a statement that Canada will continue to push for reform in Myanmar, including the protection of religious and ethnic minorities.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Aung San Suu Kyi
Aung San Suu Kyi myanmar
Justin Trudeau
Myanmar
Myanmar trudeau
trudeau

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News