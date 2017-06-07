Madeleine Meilleur pulls out of languages commissioner job

The federal heritage minister says Madeleine Meilleur has withdrawn her candidacy for the position of official languages commissioner.

Melanie Joly’s announcement Wednesday comes after steadfast opposition and criticism of Meilleur’s possible appointment because of her ties to the federal Liberals.

Meilleur was a Liberal member of the Ontario legislature between 2003 and 2016.

The federal Liberals insisted Meilleur’s selection was based on merit, experience and a track record of defending francophone rights.

She was heavily criticized after telling the Commons official languages committee in May she had contact before the nomination process with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s two closest advisers to express her interest in the job.

Conservatives and New Democrats accused Trudeau of picking her for the job without consulting them.