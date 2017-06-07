Canada
June 7, 2017 4:21 pm
Updated: June 7, 2017 4:25 pm

Madeleine Meilleur pulls out of languages commissioner job

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH: Conservative MP Candice Bergen grilled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over his appointment of Madeleine Meilleur, and her subsequent withdrawal, from the post of languages commissioner.

The federal heritage minister says Madeleine Meilleur has withdrawn her candidacy for the position of official languages commissioner.

Melanie Joly’s announcement Wednesday comes after steadfast opposition and criticism of Meilleur’s possible appointment because of her ties to the federal Liberals.

WATCH BELOW: NDP and Conservatives oppose Madeleine Meilleur as official languages commissioner

Meilleur was a Liberal member of the Ontario legislature between 2003 and 2016.

The federal Liberals insisted Meilleur’s selection was based on merit, experience and a track record of defending francophone rights.

She was heavily criticized after telling the Commons official languages committee in May she had contact before the nomination process with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s two closest advisers to express her interest in the job.

Conservatives and New Democrats accused Trudeau of picking her for the job without consulting them.

