Daughter of missing Surrey woman pleads for information about her disappearance

The daughter of a missing Surrey is imploring anyone with information about her mother’s disappearance to talk to police.

San Li Liao, also known as Sandy Liao, was reported missing on May 29 and was last seen leaving work in the 14900-block of 54A Avenue on May 26.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

“We are very worried and anxious of her well being because this is very out of character for her and it has already been almost two weeks,” said Liao’s daughter, Cindy Cheng. “She has never gone missing before and would never travel for long periods of time without notifying us, and we know she would never leave us behind.”

Investigators say it is possible that she may have travelled to Vancouver Island, where she has some friends, but police are following up on all possible avenues.

“My mom is the pillar of our family as she always puts everyone before herself,” Cheng said.

“We really miss her and this is why our family is currently going through an extremely difficult time with this situation, and we are under a lot of stress while going through various emotions. Everyone is very concerned and worried about her well-being and it is very upsetting to imagine any other possible outcomes. Her safe return would mean the world to our family because without her our family will never be complete.”

Police are releasing updated photos of Liao in the hopes of locating her.

Liao is described as a 54-year-old Asian woman, 5’1 tall, 110 pounds, with a thin build, long shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing glasses. There is no information on what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Liao’s vehicle, a green 2000 Toyota Sienna, with B.C. licence plate 731 XEJ, was found in the area of the Guildford Recreation Centre, of which she is a frequent user, on May 29.

Surrey RCMP say they are exploring all avenues of investigation including partnering with multiple agencies to locate Liao.

Surrey Search and Rescue told Global News extensive searches for Liao were completed Monday night.

“At present we are waiting for any other pertinent information from the RCMP that would activate the team, until that time we are at a stand down status,” Cameron Clark with Surrey Search and Rescue said.

Investigators have also spoken to numerous persons and canvassed areas for more information and possible video surveillance.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Liao is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477.