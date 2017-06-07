Politics
June 7, 2017 11:32 am

BC NDP to speak about the future of child care in B.C.

Daycare file photo.

Kelly Greig/Global News
BC NDP leader John Horgan is set to make an announcement today about the future of child care in the province.

As part of its platform, the BC NDP promised to bring in an affordable child care system at a cost of $1.5 billion a year.

Horgan said full-time child care will be offered for $10/day, $7 for part-time and free for low-income families. These rates would be covered through a tax on the wealthy.

Details are expected to be released after 10 a.m.

WATCH: From crisis to chaos, who will fix B.C. daycare?

