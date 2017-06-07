Crime
June 7, 2017 8:30 am

British police confirm 8th person killed in London Bridge attack

By Staff. The Associated Press

People look at floral tributes on London Bridge, Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
British police confirmed on Wednesday that the death toll from Saturday’s attack on London Bridge had risen to eight.

Earlier police, who were hunting for 45-year-old Frenchman Xavier Thomas, missing since the attack, said that they had found a body in the River Thames.

The Metropolitan Police says the body was found Tuesday downstream from the bridge. The force says formal identification has not yet taken place, but Xavier Thomas’ next of kin have been informed.

A police rib on the River Thames on the day an eighth body from the London Bridge terror attack was recovered from the river near Limehouse. It is believed to be that of French national Xavier Thomas.

If confirmed, Thomas would be the eighth person killed in the vehicle and knife attack. Almost 50 were injured. Thomas was walking with his girlfriend over the bridge when the attack began on Saturday night. Thomas’ girlfriend was also struck and seriously injured by the van.

READ MORE: Police arrest man in connection to London terror attack

Police said earlier that witness accounts suggested Thomas might have been thrown into the river.

READ MORE: London attack victims: Nurse killed as she rushed to help others

Thomas’ family has been informed of the discovery. French President Emmanuel Macron was informed of the news of the latest French victim Wednesday morning. While he did not name Thomas while speaking in a joint news conference with Danish prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, he did say eight other French citizens were injured.

More to come.

— With a file from Reuters. 

