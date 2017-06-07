Donald Trump tweets that he will nominate Christopher Wray as FBI Director
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he plans to nominate Christopher Wray, a former U.S. assistant attorney general under President George W. Bush now in private practice, to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
“I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow,” Trump said in a statement on Twitter.
In the past, Wray also served as New Jersey Gov. Christie’s lawyer.
