Donald Trump tweets that he will nominate Christopher Wray as FBI Director

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he plans to nominate Christopher Wray, a former U.S. assistant attorney general under President George W. Bush now in private practice, to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow,” Trump said in a statement on Twitter.

I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017

In the past, Wray also served as New Jersey Gov. Christie’s lawyer.

READ MORE: White House scrambling for ways to undermine James Comey’s credibility

More to come.

— With a file from the Associated Press.