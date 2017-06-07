Politics
Donald Trump tweets that he will nominate Christopher Wray as FBI Director

By Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu Reuters

President Donald Trump points to the audience as he speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2017.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he plans to nominate Christopher Wray, a former U.S. assistant attorney general under President George W. Bush now in private practice, to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow,” Trump said in a statement on Twitter.

In the past, Wray also served as New Jersey Gov. Christie’s lawyer.

READ MORE: White House scrambling for ways to undermine James Comey’s credibility

More to come.

— With a file from the Associated Press. 

